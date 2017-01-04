ITV devises interactive campaign for The Voice UK

ITV is promoting talent show The Voice UK's new coaching line-up with an activation at UK shopping centres.

The new series of the Voice UK is being shown for the very first time on ITV from 7 January, having previously been televised by the BBC. The week-long activation, which launched yesterday (3 January) features superstar coaches Gavin Rossdale, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am, surprising shoppers passing by large-format, Ultra HD screens in shopping centres across the UK including Bluewater, Arndale and the Bullring.

The campaign features the coaches sitting in their famous red chairs with their backs facing the public. Each time a shopper passes close by the content is triggered and the chairs spin round to reveal the all-star cast accompanied by claps and crowd cheers and the call to action to tune in to ITV, including #TheVoiceUK.

Natasha Reddy, marketing manager - Entertainment and Daytime at ITV said: "One of our main objectives with launching The Voice on ITV was to make the campaign and all comms around the launch as innovative as possible. We're incredibly pleased and excited about being able to give our audiences such a premium and fun experience."

The campaign was conceived by Goodstuff and Talon, with production and interactive build by Grand Visual.

ITV staged a bushtucker trial experience at Kings Cross Station in November to celebrate the new series of 'I'm a Celebrity'. ITV also hosted exclusive screenings of its television drama, The Durrells, at the Lookout in Hyde Park in April.

