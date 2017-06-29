Iris announces senior hires and promotions

Brand experience agency Iris has announced three hires and promotions, including the appointment of Amplify's Bonnie O'Hara to lead the agency's experiential team.

O'Hara was previously account director at agency Amplify and has delivered experiences for brands such as Converse, Belvedere, Virgin, Nike Foundation, Wrigley’s & Wagamama. At Iris, she will lead the agency's integrated experiential skillset to develop brand experiences for existing and potential new clients.

Iris has also hired Rachid Ahouiyek as creative director. Ahouiyek joins from McCann WorldGroup and has worked at Wieden & Kennedy and 72&Sunny on brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, Zurich and Chevrolet. In his new role, he will be leading creative teams across Iris' Adidas accounts, as well as the agency's other clients.

Robin Davies has been promoted to the role of board director, following the success of the agency's projects for Samsung. Davies was project director for Samsung Unconfined, an example of experiential activity supporting the global launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 at Milan Design Week.

Nico Tuppen, managing partner at Iris Culture - the agency's PR and brand experience division - said: "We’re delighted to welcome Bonnie and Rachid to Iris. Both have a great track record making bold and brave work for their clients. They’re unquestionably a real coup for us and will bring even more quality to the agency which is going from strength to strength, as our 7 Lions haul last week at Cannes shows. Robin’s promotion is in recognition of his great work with Samsung, helping them to be part of a more cultural conversation within the design community."

Iris is featured in Event's Brand Experience Report 2017 - download the subscriber-only report here.

More: Last month, N2O recruited Jody Measures as art director to enhance the creative team. Also in May, Space hired Paul Cope as business director.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.