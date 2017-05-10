Intu releases 'Money Birds' into UK shopping centres

Shopping centre group Intu has released origami 'Money Birds' into 14 Intu locations across the UK, following research which shows that finding money is Britain's most joyful surprise.

The origami birds are worth thousands of pounds in total, and a took 130 hours to fold before being released into the shopping centres. Each bird is worth £10, and are being hidden in a bid to delight shoppers nationwide.

The stunt forms part of Intu’s pledge to enhance the customer experience, and follows research that it’s the simple surprises that bring the most happiness. Finding money was voted the nation's favourite surprise, followed by hearing your favourite song on the radio, getting a refund you thought was a bill, hearing from an old friend unexpectedly and getting a compliment from a stranger.

Intu analysed the nation's shopping habits, and will use the birds to represent seven different types of shopper. A hawk represents the bargain hunter who's always on the hunt for an offer; an owl reflects the wise shopper who plans ahead; the last minute shopper is embodied by a chicken; a duck mimics the shopper who makes a day of it with the family; a flamingo is used for the shopper who loves going shopping and looking good for the occasion; a swan represents the window shopper and a peacock portrays the over excited shopper who loves to shop for a big event or any special occasion.

Roger Binks, customer experience director for Intu, said: "We hope our origami birds will put a smile on the faces of the customers lucky enough to find one within our shopping centres. We’re passionate about creating experiences that surprise and delight our 35 million customers and whatever type of shopper you are; we’ll have something for you. By focusing on key moments both large and small we aim to ensure each and every customer leaves our centres happier than when they arrived."

Last month, Intu partnered with Nick Jr. for a series of family-themed activities during the Easter holidays. In September, Intu shopping centres hosted a three-day sampling session with Hovis.

