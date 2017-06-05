International Cricket Council creates giant comic strip to launch Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and HSE Cake have commissioned a series of cricket-themed murals to promote the ICC Champions Trophy in cities around the UK.

Accredited Marvel and DC cartoonist, John McCrea, has worked with renowned comic strip writer, Ferg Handley, to create comic strip stories via a series of cricket-themed murals in Birmingham, Cardiff and London at the launch of the 50 over international tournament.

Each piece of artwork tells part of a story. Each mural will be brought together for the first time on 17 June at London's Kia Oval, on the eve of the CT17 final. The ICC Champions Trophy runs from 1-18 June.

McCrea is a respected illustrator and comic book artist who has illustrated iconic characters such as Batman and Superman. Handley has written scripts for DC Thomson’s Commando book line, as well as The Dandy.

In March, the ICC worked with HSE Cake to create a series of events to mark the unveiling of the official countdown clocks in five of the UK towns and cities that will play host to the ICC Women's World Cup, which kicks off on 24 June.

In the same month, Chris Sobczynski joined HSE Cake from GMR Marketing as business development and marketing director.

