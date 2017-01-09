Intellitix expands with acquisition of Loc Pay Systems

Loc Pay Systems supplied 200 festivals and venues across Europe in 2016 with its token-based payment system. Following the acquisition, Loc will continue to operate from its head office in Lochem, Netherlands.

Serge Grimaux, Intellitix CEO said: "There is a great synergy between our companies in our approach to delivering the best possible, practicable access control and payment systems to events. The acquisition of Loc Pay Systems aligns with our core belief that clients’ confidence to use new technology is centred around trust and proven track records. [Loc Pay Systems] will introduce our RFID technologies to an event or venue when appropriate."

Roland Wassink, CEO at Loc Pay Systems added: "Bringing Intellitix and Loc Pay Systems together makes us very unique for our mutual clients. We enjoy very close understanding of our clients’ requirements and their events, so being able to offer them a range of payment options from tokens to cashless RFID technology will be a great advantage to them. We have been researching RFID technology for several years, so we are very excited about being able to offer Intellitix’s proven technology not only for cashless but also for brand amplification and access control, with our staff project managing the implementation opportunities into Europe and beyond."



