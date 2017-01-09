Intellitix expands with acquisition of Loc Pay Systems

Loc Pay Systems supplied 200 festivals and venues across Europe in 2016 with its token-based payment system. Following the acquisition, Loc will continue to operate from its head office in Lochem, Netherlands.
Serge Grimaux, Intellitix CEO said: "There is a great synergy between our companies in our approach to delivering the best possible, practicable access control and payment systems to events. The acquisition of Loc Pay Systems aligns with our core belief that clients’ confidence to use new technology is centred around trust and proven track records. [Loc Pay Systems] will introduce our RFID technologies to an event or venue when appropriate."
