Insomnia gaming festival embarks on tour

Multiplay is taking its Insomnia gaming festival on tour this summer, and will be staging events such as 'Insomnia Ireland' and 'Insomnia X Resonate'.

'Insomnia Ireland' will take place in Killarney from 9-11 June, while 'Insomnia X Resonate' will be in Glasgow from 21-23 July.

The event in Glasgow will bring together two gaming festivals; Insomnia and Resonate, and will be run in collaboration with QD Events. Guests are invited to experience a line-up of attractions, complete with appearances from Youtube stars who will be announced over the coming weeks.

The 'Insomnia Ireland' experience will see publishers and exhibitors showcasing their latest releases at the INEC. Youtube stars including DAGames, TheJMC and MiniMuka, as well as Minecraft digital celebrities, will be onsite for fan meet and greets.

Andy Smith, director of The Insomnia Gaming Festival, said: "After the enormous success of the Insomnia events in Scotland and Ireland last year, together with the successful debut of Resonate, bringing the events back to Glasgow and Killarney was an easy decision to make. We have a huge number of amazing fans all over the country and it’s exciting to be bringing them big title shows and tech to enjoy over the summer months."

Last month, Game, Multiplay and Island Records brought Insomnia60 to Birmingham's NEC.

More: Game and charity SpecialEffect teamed up to stage GameBlast 2017, which took place from 24-26 February.

