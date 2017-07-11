Inside the Stella Artois Vantage Point activation

Stella Artois is celebrating Wimbledon with its 'Vantage Point' activation in London, inviting guests to watch tennis screenings as well as enjoy a range of experiences.

Stella Artois worked with agency Frukt on the activation, which is taking place in Flat Iron Square until 16 July.

Guests are able to enjoy bespoke menus, which have been inspired by the Wimbledon Championships, featuring dishes such as miniature pancakes with strawberries, elderflower clotted cream and mint, strawberries and cream baklava, chimichangas served with strawberry and champagne salsa, as well as meat and cheese platters with pickled vegetables.

On arrival, visitors are greeted by a concierge who will be available to cater to their every need, and there are opportunities to win prizes during 'Ace Hour', which takes place every time an ace is served.

On 6 and 9 July, comedian Matt Richardson and tennis player Goran Ivanisevic helped to host the activation by offering an alternative Wimbledon commentary for guests at the event.

