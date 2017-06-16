Inside the Maynards Bassetts Sweet Art Gallery

Maynards Bassetts Sweet Art Gallery is open until 17 June, and invites guests to immerse themselves in the brand's world. The pop-up showcases iconic artwork inspired by and made using Maynards Bassetts sweets, and invites guests to test out their creative flair by designing their own art. Artworks on display include ‘Mona goes Pop’, which sees the Mona Lisa reimagined in Liquorice Allsorts, and a piece called 'Dancing Jelly Babies.' Maynards worked with Golin and production agency Hyperactive to deliver the activation.

Event went along to the Sweet Art Gallery to speak to senior brand manager Katie Bashford about the reasoning behind the pop-up, as well as the brand's venture into experiential.

How did the Sweet Art Gallery concept come about?

It's the first time that Maynards Bassetts has ever done anything like this, so it's really exciting. We've got a campaign out at the moment called 'Tasty Intermissions' and the premise behind it is about the fact that sweets are so much fun, and what we try to bring to people's lives is that little bit of pause in the humdrum routine of everyday life. We are aiming to take people out of everyday scenarios,and give them a little bit of joy. Sweets are so playful, so what better way to bring that to life than in this fabulous location with iconic bits of art having been replicated using our sweets.

Is this the brand's first venture into experiential?

Maynards Bassetts is a fairly new brand, formed from the merger of two existing ones, Maynards and Bassetts, back in February 2016; we've just started out on this 'Tasty Intermissions' campaign. It's incredibly important to us to do this sort of activation, to do the sampling and get sweets in front of people. They are such playful, lovely products; it's really great to be able to bring them to consumers. It's the first time we've ever done anything like this, but definitely not the last. It's the start of a journey for us, bringing our brand out to the public.

Will you want to do more experiential in the future?

Yes definitely. We've had such a great response to this event and to our TV advert and we've had great feedback on the brand in general from UK consumers. We hadn't been seen on TV for ten years; we've been putting ourselves back out there and had such a great response. So absolutely, we'll be working with Golin and doing more events in the future.

More: Event spoke to Steve Hughes, senior brand manager at Pernod Ricard, and Carlotta Colkin, senior brand manager at Campo Viejo, about Campo Viejo's Fiesta De Color.

60 seconds with Tilda's Camilla Sheeley

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.