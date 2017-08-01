Inside Maison St-Germain pop-up

Barcardi-owned elderflower liqueur brand St-Germain opened an immersive Maison St-Germain pop-up from 27-29 July, inviting guests to explore the decadence of summer.

St-Germain's pop-up was inspired by the spirit of the 1920s, and the brand teamed up with floral designer Emily Baylis, also known as ‘June in March’, to take guests on an immersive cocktail journey.

The experience began with a visit to Baylis - the resident florist - before guests were led through a floral corridor to the central piece, a green room made up of fresh blossom. Here visitors could experience the St-Germain bar, which featured bespoke cocktails and a live jazz band.

Attendees could also visit the Maison's speakeasy, located on the first floor of the pop-up, and St-Germain's global brand ambassador Camille Ralph Vidal was onsite to teach guests how to make their favourite cocktail.

More: Also last week, Patrón hosted its Art of Patrón event in east London, inviting guests to enjoy an evening of immersive art and cocktails. In September, Goose Island's LDN Block Party will return to Shoreditch.

