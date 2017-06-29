Inside Honda's Challenge Lab experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Automotive brand Honda has worked with brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide to create a Challenge Lab experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed, which opened today.

Honda has created a series of physical and mental challenges on its stand to provide an insight into the car brand's technical innovations and quirky features.

The activation is being delivered by Jack Morton, which secured a three-year contract with Honda for Goodwood earlier this year following a competitive pitch.

Visitors to the stand are greeted by Honda staff wearing branded white lab coats and given a goodie bag and RFID pass to take part in the challenges, which includes a climbing wall inspired by Honda's new TV advert. The new 2017 Civic model is also on display and is the centre of the 478 packing challenge, which requires participants to pack the car's 478 litre boot with the correct amount of packages.

There is also an opportunity for guests to 'feel the force' of the new Civic Type R, with high speed fans blowing in their faces. Festival-goers can have their reaction speeds put to the test as they pit themselves against the new Civic to see if they can recognise traffic signs as fast as the car can.

The space also showcased the Honda Miimo, a robotic lawnmower, to remind people that Honda isn't only a car brand, but also manufactures power equipment, aircraft and motorcycles.

Last year the brand created a stand inspired by a classic toy garage from the 1970s and 1980s and, in 2015, Honda showcased its new range of models by presenting them in toy boxes.

Steph Kenny, events manager at Honda UK, explained to Event: "For the past two years we have created iconic toy-themed stands, but this year we wanted to take our presence in a different direction. The brief was to create something playful, vibrant, engaging, fun, and therefore memorable."

Martine Eveille, business director at Jack Morton, added: "Our task was to create a platform concept rooted in the brand and who they are and where they come from. The idea is rooted in curiousity. There is a real richness in Honda's history of discovery and pushing the boundaries and that has manifested itself this year in this challenge-based experience. We also needed to make sure that the experience was connected back to Honda's business objectives, which is about reframing the brand and product.

"Our aim is always to deliver something extraordinary for Honda and festival-goers to draw them in and offer something that appeals to the emotional side of them to encourage them to dig a bit deeper and find out more about the Honda brand family."

Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from 29 June -2 July.

