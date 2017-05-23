Inside Häagen-Dazs' My Extraordinary Life pop-up

Luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs staged a pop-up on 19 May, which aimed to find the world's best ice cream photographer.

The brand joined forces with culinary architects Bompas & Parr for the event, which took guests on a sensory journey through different immersive zones, each of which provided inspiration for the photography challenge.

Guests entered into a lounge-style room, with decor influenced by Häagen-Dazs' salt caramel and cookies and cream flavours. Other immersive elements included an infra-red ice cream experiment that brought to life the feeling of something cold touching something warm, a decadent dinner table complete with edible centre-pieces, and an ‘Ice-capade’ that celebrated the art of ice cream. Visitors also had access to an Instagram station, and were able to personalise their ice creams with a range of toppings.

At the end of the journey, guests were invited into a bar area where they were served a complimentary Häagen-Dazs cocktail and ice cream canapés.

