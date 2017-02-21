Inside DKNY's Be Tempted pop-up

To raise awareness of its newly launched fragrance Be Tempted, iconic fashion brand DKNY created pop-ups in UK shopping centres, which attracted more then 9,000 shoppers across four weekends.

To promote its new women’s fragrance Be Tempted across the UK, DKNY took its product to the people in the run up to Christmas 2016.

In partnership with experiential marketing agency Blackjack Promotions and Talon, branded fragrance dispensing units were designed and set up in four major shopping malls in Birmingham (Bull Ring), Gateshead (intu Metrocentre), Essex (Lakeside) and Kent (Bluewater) across four weekends.

Experience

Each installation was manned by experienced brand ambassadors, recruited by Blackjack to match Be Tempted’s target audience of 20 to 30-year-olds. This meant potential customers could identify with the Blackjack team, helping them feel at ease and making the activity more welcoming and engaging.

Continuing the theme of DKNY’s Be Delicious collection, the new fragrance is seductive and sexy, reflected in the campaign’s visual featuring Australian supermodel-turned-actress Abbey Lee Kershaw holding a juicy, tempting red apple. Complementing this brand message, the pop-up stand featured a small alluring hole alongside the line ‘Be Tempted’ and the visual. Any shopper placing their wrist inside would be sprayed with the fragrance.

"The idea was that shoppers would find it difficult to resist putting their hands in the hole, and this indeed proved to be the case, reflecting the brand messaging of this brand new fragrance," explained Simran Sidhu, account manager at Blackjack.

As well as engaging with shoppers and encouraging them to sample Be Tempted, brand ambassadors also handed out leaflets about the fragrance which included a special offer. This consisted of extra Boots points for those shoppers who purchased the product from the retailer in store. The Blackjack team explained the details to shoppers and directed them to the nearest Boots, as well as other nearby retailers including Debenhams, House of Fraser, Superdrug, The Fragrance Shop and The Perfume Shop.

Filming and photography of activity on the pop-ups at each location was also shot and shared across DKNY’s social media channels to spread the word about the brand experiences and the offer.

Results

Over the four weekends of the experiential campaign, more than 9,000 shoppers visited the Be Tempted pop-up, 7,390 of which sampled the fragrance, while 5,400 leaflets were distributed.

More: Earlier this month Juicy Couture launched a pop-up cupcake bakery experience to promote its new fragrance, while Blackjack promoted Andy DeVito to head of experiential after the departure of Ian Priestman who joined Sense New York.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.