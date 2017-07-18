Inside Chambord's Le Crown and Cactus pop-up pub

Le Crown and Cactus opened its doors to the public from 13-15 July, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of Chambord.

Guests were invited to experience four immersive rooms, each of which aimed to ooze the style of Chambord. Visitors were able to enjoy the Bubble Bar, where visitors could personalise their Chambord creations with guidance from the pub landlady.

The pub garden invited guests to take part in competitve games and challenges, while the cellar hosted a range of experiential surprises. Attendees were also able to indulge in snacks, as well as the brand's French Martinis.

More: Earlier this month, Honest launched a pop-up garden with the aim of providing an immersive sanctuary for guests.

Behind the brand - Chambord

