Inside the Breast Cancer Now garden for RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Breast Cancer Now is staging a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show inspired by the work of the charity's researchers.

The garden, called The Breast Cancer Now Garden: Through the Microscope, has been designed by award-winning garden designer Ruth Wilmott, who previously created a garden for the charity.

The garden draws inspiration from the work of breast cancer researchers working in the lab, in particular looking through microscopes in their goal to stop breast cancer taking more lives. The garden is laid out with three vertical circles as microscope lenses, which are aligned to focus on a black microscope slide at the back of the garden and a circle of magnified healthy cells. The planting scheme and circular cell shapes illustrate the idea of magnification, with the planting and cell shapes increasing in size from front to back of the garden with similarities in form, shape and colour.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "We are delighted that Ruth, with the support of donors and sponsors, has created a second garden for Breast Cancer Now. It is wonderful to see the finished garden, here at the Chelsea Flower Show 2017. As a charity, we’re bringing together all those affected by breast cancer to improve the way we prevent, detect, treat and stop the disease. Ruth’s garden is a beautiful interpretation of some of the research our scientists are undertaking, so we can move from a time when people fear breast cancer to a generation where everybody lives and lives well."

The Breast Cancer Now Garden: Through the Microscope is exhibiting in the Fresh Garden category at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week, from 23-27 May.

Next month, BBC Gardeners' World Live will host The Multiple Sclerosis Society's (MSS) 'The Journey to Hope' garden, aiming to raise awareness of the condition. In January, personalised greeting card and gift retailer Moonpig staged a one-day garden-themed event with mental health charity Mind, to spread the message that no one should face a mental health problem alone.

