Inside the Breast Cancer Now garden for RHS Chelsea Flower Show

26 May 2017, by Kim Benjamin, Be the First to Comment

Breast Cancer Now is staging a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show inspired by the work of the charity's researchers.

The garden, called The Breast Cancer Now Garden: Through the Microscope, has been designed by award-winning garden designer Ruth Wilmott, who previously created a garden for the charity.

The  garden  draws  inspiration  from  the  work  of  breast  cancer  researchers  working  in  the  lab,  in particular  looking  through  microscopes  in  their  goal  to  stop  breast  cancer  taking  more  lives.  The garden  is  laid  out  with  three  vertical  circles  as  microscope  lenses,  which  are  aligned  to  focus  on  a black microscope slide at the back of the garden and a circle of magnified healthy cells. The planting scheme and  circular  cell  shapes  illustrate  the  idea  of magnification, with the planting and cell shapes increasing in size from front to back of the garden with similarities in form, shape and colour.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "We are delighted that Ruth, with the support of donors and sponsors, has created a second garden for Breast Cancer Now. It is wonderful to see the finished garden, here at the Chelsea Flower Show 2017. As a charity, we’re bringing together all those affected by breast cancer to improve the way we prevent, detect, treat and stop the disease. Ruth’s garden is a beautiful interpretation of some of the research our scientists are undertaking, so we can move from a time when people fear breast cancer to a generation where everybody lives and lives well."

The Breast Cancer Now Garden: Through the Microscope is exhibiting in the Fresh Garden category at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week, from 23-27 May. 

Next month, BBC Gardeners' World Live will host The Multiple Sclerosis Society's (MSS) 'The Journey to Hope' garden, aiming to raise awareness of the condition. In January, personalised greeting card and gift retailer Moonpig staged a one-day garden-themed event with mental health charity Mind, to spread the message that no one should face a mental health problem alone.

