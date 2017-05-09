Inside Belvedere's Sunset Sessions at Sky Garden

The summer-long series of events aims to showcase the UK's grass roots talent. The launch night, which took place on 5 May, saw artist Ray BLK treat guests to an intimate performance as they sipped on Belvedere cocktails and watch the picturesque London sunset.

Other acts to feature later on in the series include Game of Thrones star Raleigh Ritchie, who will be celebrating the launch of his own record label with an acoustic set in June.

The launch event also featured Belvedere’s exclusive Sky Garden Spritz cocktails, which were inspired by the botanical gardens of the Sky Garden location. Guests were able to try the Rose Garden Spritz, Belvedere Citrus Spritz and the Eucalyptus Garden Spritz.

The Sunset Sessions will run every Wednesday through to Saturday, starting at 6.30pm on weekdays and 9.30pm on Saturdays.

In March, Belvedere created an immersive floral installation for Milan Design Week, which used the raw materials in the vodka to bring the project to life.

