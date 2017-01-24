Inside the Airbnb and Pantone 'Outside In' house experience

Homestay network Airbnb and colour exploration brand Pantone have teamed up to launch the 'Outside In' house experience, which aims to beat January blues.

The Airbnb and Pantone experience launched today (24 January) and will be available for bookings from 27-30 January. On entry, guests will find themselves in a world of green, as they are invited to try healthy food and drink, wellness sessions and green-themed masterclasses.

Celebrating Pantone's colour of the year for 2017, Greenery, the event sees Pantone and Airbnb transform a warehouse in East London into a space for wellness and relaxation which centres around the colour green. All experiences that take place within the house are interactive, and allow guests to immerse themselves in nature from the comfort of a home.

Visitors can learn how to make green gin, create their own botanical garden and take part in fitness and yoga sessions. They will also be able to forage the warehouse walls for vegetables and herbs, drink tea with leaves picked from a hydroponics installation, choose plants to make terrarium vases with and pick leaves to design prints with. The downstairs room of the warehouse has been transformed into a green-themed bedroom, complete with a luxurious en-suite, and guests are able to book to stay the night.

The event comes after Airbnb's expansion into Trips, which launched in November last year. The 'Outside In' experience encourages customers to sample London Experiences available on the Airbnb app.

James McClure, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: "It's January, it's dreary and grey outside, so we partnered with Pantone and their colour of the year, Greenery, to try to bring a little bit of greeness, relaxation and restoration to people."

Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone, said: "For Pantone, this was about bringing an experience to life, and who better to partner with than Airbnb to be able to immerse somebody and share with them what colour is all about. We see colour, but you can also smell colour, you can taste colour, and you can feel and live colour - greenery was such a perfect colour to do that with, as people look for more ways to disconnect, to replenish and liberate."

Experiential is becoming a growing focus for both Pantone and Airbnb, as they look to engaging, and maintaining the interest of, more consumers.

Pressman added: "I look at the world today, and we're spending so much time tethered to digital devices. Because of that, you see people wanting to disconnect themselves from this modern world, and immerse themselves - to feel, to touch - I think the word experience has taken on a larger than life meaning, because people want to feel something, we're almost numb. So for Pantone, we're a brand about colour. To get people to understand colour as language, how it affects us physiologically, psychologically. It's not just about what you see, it's what you feel, and how colour can make you feel. And that's where experience comes in."

McClure concluded: "We know from research that more than eight out of ten millennials feel that the way in which they can belong somewhere is to actually experience something they are passionate about. And this [event] is the result of bringing that to life in a very mixed set of Greenery-inspired examples."

In October, Airbnb partnered with Mark Ronson to stage a sleepover in Abbey Road Studios. Also this week, tea brand Pukka has teamed up with light therapy provider Lumie to create a 'Sunshine Lounge' in Paddington Central.

