Infiniti Q60 surprises customers with roses on Valentine's Day

Luxury car brand Infiniti has surprised customers this Valentine's Day with bouquets of flowers delivered to their door.

The stunt is part of a Valentine’s Day campaign for the flagship Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupé created by TMW Unlimited.

The campaign also features a film that will play out on screens in Westfield centres, where Infiniti has pop-up stores, and across Infiniti’s social channels.

The film, titled 'Love is…in the detail’, uses macro shots to draw out parallels between the detailing in the Q60 and a handcrafted bouquet of roses. Viewers will then see a bouquet chauffeured in the Infiniti Q60 to the door of an unsuspecting customer.

As well as 30 and 60-second versions of the ad, the campaign will also include outdoor ads and launches on Valentine’s Day.

Sandra Subacius, digital marketing manager at Infiniti, said: "At Infiniti we are proud of the craftsmanship that goes into every detail of our cars, so it was a good fit to highlight the parallels with the preparation of the flower designs, and of course, the opportunity to delight our customers with a small token in Valentine’s Day. The video was a great way of sharing this across all our markets with a simple message and beautiful imagery."

More: Infiniti opens brand experience centre in China

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger