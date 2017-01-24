Imagination wins three-year account with Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball has appointed Imagination to deliver its 2017 European brand re-launch and events programme, following a four-way pitch.

Imagination will work with the Major League Baseball (MLB) across Europe to develop events and experiences tailored to existing baseball followers and new fans alike.

The agency has been tasked with creating and delivering strategy, content and events that demonstrate MLB’s world class technology, on-field entertainment value, culture and unique brand lifestyle across multiple European markets over the next three years.

MLB has the highest season attendance of any sports league in the world with more than 73 million spectators in 2016. With 30 teams across the American and National Leagues, the MLB has fans located in the US as well as in Asia and Australia. The brand’s attention has now turned to its European following.

Charlie Hill, managing director of Major League Baseball Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "We are focused on growing our presence in Europe in the years ahead and are delighted that Imagination will be part of that process. We will work with them to create innovative and exciting events designed to showcase the best of MLB and connect with European sports fans."

Imagination EMEA CEO Patrick Reid added: "We are thrilled to be awarded the opportunity to work with a brand like Major League Baseball where the value of experience is not only recognised but championed.

"We look forward to building a partnership with MLB that delivers world-class connecting experiences which dually celebrate the passion of this iconic sport and deliver deep and lasting brand engagement."

