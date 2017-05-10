ILEA UK confirms Carlo Zoccali as president elect

The International Live Events Association's (ILEA) UK Chapter has confirmed that Carlo Zoccali will take on the role of president this summer.

Zoccali is currently in the role of account director at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre and vice president of marketing for ILEA, but will assume the presidency this summer. He will succeed the current president, Alistair Turner, and will continue the chapter’s three-year strategy put in place by Kevin Jackson in the 15/16 term.

Before joining Farnborough International in early 2017, Zoccali worked in events and hospitality at Arsenal Football Club. He has played a major role in ILEA for the last few years, and is described as a thought leader in the events and experiential industry.

Zoccali is taking on the presidency in place of Jason Allan Scott, who was unable to fulfill the position due to medical reasons. Scott will continue to support the ILEA board as an advisor.

Alistair Turner, current president of ILEA UK, said: "There are few people who understand both the dynamics of the events community and the business and brand community than Carlo. The Board is excited that he will be taking on the role and drive ILEA’s mission to grow the footprint of the association and lead the industry’s relationships with business and brands."

Carlo Zoccali, president elect, said: "This is a real honour for me and gives me the chance to make a real contribution to an industry that I love. There is a strategy in place at ILEA to remain the only association

that understands the language of business and brands, and I’m keen to continue this dialogue. The association is moving in the right direction in a tough market place, we’re more relevant now than ever and the industry is hungry for our content. There has never been a better time to be part of ILEA UK."

More: Elena Clowes, operations manager of ILEA UK, offers some career advice for budding event professionals. ILEA's current president Alistair Turner discussed the findings from the latest Student Insights report, which highlighted challenges including a lack of available jobs at entry-level.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



