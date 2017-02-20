Ikea to stage 'Live Lagom' event series at Westfield

The idea of lagom derives from the Swedish phrase 'Lagom är bäst', which translates as 'the right amount is best'. Ikea is aiming to champion the lagom concept, in a bid to encourage people to live more sustainably.

Taking place from 22-26 February, guests to Ikea's collection point at Westfield Stratford City will be able to receive tips and tricks on sustainable living by attending a series of free workshops, each of which will explore the idea of lagom.

The events will aim to showcase how it is possible to not deny yourself of what you love, whilst also not taking from the planet more than you need. Guests will be able to see how their home can still be made beautiful and comfortable, without further damaging the environment.

Workshops on offer include fermenting and waste management, designed to highlight the health and environmental benefits of composting fruit and vegetables as a means of waste management; energy efficient cooking, which will teach guests how to use less energy in the kitchen; and cycle safe in the city, aimed at those wanting to save money on travel while keeping themselves and the planet healthy.

The brand will also be selling solutions to help support these new-found skills including food storage, water bottles and waste management products. Guests will be able to enjoy lagom-style food sampling in the pop-up food bistro opposite the Ikea collection point, which will be hosting insightful talks and activities to help engage the public in embracing a lagom lifestyle.

Joanna Yarrow, head of sustainability at Ikea UK and Ireland, said: "We are excited to be opening our pop-up Lagom store in Stratford, London which will allow us to help many people live a more sustainable life at home. The store will bring to life the lifestyle trend of Lagom and how it can be introduced easily into everyday life without having to make big changes. The workshops will help those wanting to get an understanding of some basic principles of Lagom from Ikea who have been helping people live a more Lagomlifestyle for the past two years through our Live Lagom initiative. It is exciting for us to be able to bring the expertise to the mainstream UK consumer market starting with shoppers at Westfield Stratford City."

Last week, Ikea announced that it will be showcasing the future of the living room at Milan's furniture fair Salone del Mobile, which takes place in April. In September, the brand launched a pop-up Dining Club, where guests took the role of a chef.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1