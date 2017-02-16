Ikea to stage experiential activation at Milan Salone del Mobile

Ikea will showcase a living room from the future at Milan's furniture fair, using the space to stage a festival of music, design and live acts that each celebrate the self-expression and uniqueness of everyday life, based around the changing living room.

The brand is aiming to establish the living room as a room for life. Research has shown that 50% of the world population live in the city, and in 2050 that statistic will increase to 70%. Ikea acknowledges that a move to the city will mean dealing with new living conditions, and is responding to that idea by creatively redefining the living room.

Marcus Engman, design manager at IKEA, said: "For many people, the living room is the most important room in the home. It's a room that is both public and personal where you can show who you are and who you want to be. But the functions and furniture people need to live their lives in the living room is rapidly changing. As a curious company, it´s our job to accept the challenge of these new needs and redefine the living room."

Also at Milan's Salone Del Mobile, Ikea will stage a film festival at designer Tom Dixon's venue. Guests will get a first look at at the new Delaktig project, which has been created by Ikea and Tom Dixon to challenge the conventional idea of comfort. The idea will be showcased through visuals, people and products.

The Salone Del Mobile festival runs from 4-9 April.

Last year, Ikea staged its Dining Club in Shoreditch, which celebrated the joy of cooking together. In November, furniture retailer Made staged a ten-day residency which featured a creative hub cafe and a series of interactive workshops.

