Ignis recruits business development director

Benson brings extensive experience to her new role at Ignis, following positions at agencies such as RAPP, Oglivy and The Engine Group. Her skillset encompasses retail, FMCG, charity and financial services and she has recently won pitches for Heist, 23andme and Samsung.

Benson said: "Joining Ignis is an exciting next step. Over its 29-year history they have worked for a diverse range of clients – from Jameson Whiskey and Fuller’s to Sheraton Hotels, Betfair and Cuticura. I can’t wait to jump in and help Ignis continue their business growth."

More: Also today (26 July) WRG announced the hire of its new creative director. Earlier this month, agency Space appointed a new strategy director to work across the agency's portfolio of clients.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.