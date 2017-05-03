Icon announces rebrand to CSM Live

Live experience agency Icon, part of the CSM Sport and Entertainment group, has announced that it will rebrand to CSM Live.

The rebrand forms part of the agency's ongoing partnership with CSM Sport and Entertainment, which it has been part of for five years. There will be no operational changes taking place because of the rebrand, and its retail division will remain as Icon Retail.

In addition, CSM Live will continue to be managed independently, and the management team will remain the same. There will also be no changes to the ownership, or to the banking or legal status; CSM Live will continue to trade through the same company, CSM Sport and Entertainment LLP.

The predominant changes taking place include brand image and identity, as well as the agency's website, uniforms and vans which will all now carry the new CSM Live branding. The enhanced integration with CSM will enable CSM Live to offer a broader range of services and resources to clients.

Last November, CSM Live - then known as Icon - acquired Curb Media, in a move showcasing the increasing role that technology and innovation plays in sport and entertainment.

