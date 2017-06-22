Icelandair to deliver on-flight immersive theatre

Passengers onboard Icelandair's London to New York flight, via Iceland, on 8 September will experience an immersive theatre performance in three acts.

Act one will take place on the first leg of the journey, which takes guests from London to the Icelandic city of Keflavík. Act two will be performed in the Icelandair Saga Lounge at Keflavík airport during a stop over, and the final act will entertain passengers during the final stint of the journey from Keflavík to New York.

The immersive theatre experience will take guests on a journey from the airline's beginnings in 1937, through to the present day and beyond into the future. Perfomances will be hosted by, and will star, Icelandair staff.

In order to get a seat on the exclusive flight, interested parties must fill out a form on the brand's webpage. The prize also includes one-night accomodation in New York, two-nights accomodation in Iceland, a return flight from Keflavik and $700 spending money.

More: Easyjet staged an immersive theatre experience, which transported guests to the Côte d'Azur in southeastern France. Toyota created its 'The Night That Flows' theatre experience to showcase the launch of its C-HR model.

