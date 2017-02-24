IBM to showcase tech experiences at MWC

IBM is demonstrating virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality technologies at its booth at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC).

IBM has partnered with agency George P Johnson (GPJ) to create an experience that showcases IBM Watson, demonstrating how companies can use a combination of cognitive, cloud, APIs, mobile, Internet of Things and blockchain to continually re-invent themselves in new, unexpected ways.

In a collaboration which brought together the European GPJ offices, the booth will provide a platform for IBM technologies and innovation, giving attendees the opportunity to solve business challenges by starting their own journeys. With hands on experiences including virtual reality and augmented reality, they’ll be able to create with Watson and reimagine their business.

Visitors can take a virtual reality tour, immerse themselves in an augmented reality journey about how mobile is transforming travel and transportation experiences and find out more about how IBM Watson collaborated with fashion brand Marchesa to design a cognitive dress.

MWC, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, is taking place in Barcelona from 27 February until 2 March.

GPJ worked with Cisco last year on Cisco House - where it transformed a beachfront community centre in Brazil into a immersive brand experience.

