IBM creates cabana experience at Cannes Lions Festival

Technology conglomerate IBM has worked with brand experience agency George P Johnson to create an exclusive cabana experience at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The experience aims to introduce IBM iX, IBM's creative and design division, to creatives and marketers attending the festival. George P Johnson (GPJ) took inspiration from Cannes' beach setting, and designed the IBM iX cabana where guests can interact with each other, as well as with Watson – IBM's supercomputer that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and sophisticated analytical software.

Guests can attend panel sessions held within the cabana environment, which encourage guests to have frank conversations about their biggest challenges in business. There will also be discussions about the latest trends, including the future of advertising, artificial intelligence (AI) and financial transactional technology Blockchain. Visitors will also be able to experience exhibits, such as Watson Beats, which showcase IBM Watson innovation.

GPJ is amplifying the IBM iX presence at the festival with a range of social media and out of home communications, including a digital screen animation situated at the main Palais entrance. Guests will also be able to attend an after-hours party hosted by the brand, where they can continue their open business conversations.

Andrew Todd, vice president of strategy, planning and communications supporting IBM WorldWide at GPJ, said: "Cannes Lions is a celebration of inspirational people, innovative experiences and creative ideas and GPJ has ensured that the IBM iX presence at the festival reflects exactly the same values."

Interested parties can follow the experience using the hashtags #FranklyiX and #CannesLions.

