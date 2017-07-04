Ibis Hotels stages open air cinema experiences

Ibis Hotels has renewed its partnership with Big Beach Screen Events to launch a series of outdoor cinema experiences throughout the summer.

As part of the partnership with Big Beach Screen Events, Ibis will be offering guests a VIP 'SweetBed' experience, allowing cinema-goers to watch blockbuster films, live sports and music events outdoors in maximum comfort. The bed features a flexible base, high-tech mattress and cocooning duvet and pillow, and has been designed by Ibis' design and innovation team.

Each bed can fit two people and guests will receive a complimentary welcome drink from the VIP bar, as well as cones of popcorn. The events series kicked off yesterday (3 July) and will be appearing across the South East at locations including Brighton Beach, Camden Roundhouse, Watford town centre, Boxpark Croydon and Windsor's Alexandra Gardens.

Programmes and films being screened include Wimbledon matches, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Quadrophenia. There will also be a music event on 29 July hosted by Gilles Peterson.

Ibis Hotels embarked on a series of gigs across the UK in May as part of its Ibis Lates series.

More: In June, Time Out launched a floating cinema experience, giving guests the opportunity to watch classic films while sailing down the River Thames.

