Ibis Hotels launches 'Ibis Lates on Tour' gigs

Budget hotel brand Ibis Hotels is embarking on a UK gig tour as part of its Ibis Lates series.

In association with music venue Roundhouse, Ibis will transform hotel spaces in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Scotland into gig venues, which will host exclusive performances from young musicians and artists.

The 'Ibis Lates on Tour' gigs, which first launched in November, bring to life Ibis Hotels’ partnership with the Roundhouse, which is rooted in the brands’ shared interest to provide guests with access to enjoyable experiences.

The first gig will take place at Ibis Birmingham New Street Station Hotel on 11 May with a headline set from Birmingham duo Ekkah, along with support from Roundhouse Resident Artists Malunga, Kenan Kian and DJ Nikita. Gigs will also take place at Ibis Styles Manchester Portland Hotel, Ibis Bristol Centre and an Ibis Hotel in Scotland.

Money raised through ticket sales will go to Ibis’ charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Karelle Lamouche, SVP of budget and economy brands at Accor Hotels UK, said: "Ibis Hotels provide everyone with access to great events and experiences across the UK. We are excited to welcome some of the UK’s talented young musicians into the hotel as part of ibis Lates on Tour."

Senior corporate partnerships manager at the Roundhouse, Rider Dyce, says: "The hotel environment provides a unique and exciting platform to showcase the extraordinary talents of our Resident Artists."

In December, Ibis celebrated the launch of 24-hour Piccadilly line with free breakfasts.

