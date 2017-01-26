Hyundai reveals details of Super Bowl activity

Hyundai's Super Bowl marketing programme will include an on-site activation in Houston at Super Bowl City, a nine-day fan festival that kicks off on 28 January.

As the official automotive sponsor of the NFL and Super Bowl, Hyundai will create an activation within Super Bowl City – a free-to-the-public fan village, featuring live music, entertainment and sponsor activations, which will take place during the nine days leading up to the Super Bowl on 5 February.

The car brand will keep to the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee’s theme of innovation with a ‘Hyundai Innovation Lounge’. The brand will create a photo opportunity for fans with a Hyundai vehicle that has been wrapped to look like an official Super Bowl football. The car will appear as though it has been covered in football leather, and will have Hyundai and Super Bowl logos emblazoned on the sides. Using the NFL’s Mobile Fan Pass System, the brand will take a photo of guests standing next to the vehicle, which they can then share on the brand’s social media pages.

In addition, consumers will have the opportunity to modify the wraps digitally through an app. The app will allow them to select from various pre-created wrap options, then take a photo with the digitally altered vehicle.

The lounge will also feature interactive vehicle displays, supported by on-site product specialists who can speak to guests about the vehicles and inform consumers about Hyundai’s commitment to innovation. There will also be a Hyundai innovation timeline, complimentary refreshments and videos about the brand and its products.

Hyundai has also leveraged the Super Bowl’s partnership with McDonald’s to offer McCafe’s 2oz coffee samples in the Hyundai space to create added value for both brands.

US-based experiential marketing agency Advantage International will be managing the activations on behalf of Hyundai.

As part of the brand's Super Bowl campaign, Hyundai will be filming, editing and producing a 90-second documentary of the sporting action in real time, which will run during the game.

Hyundai is a long-time Super Bowl advertiser and 2017 will mark the ninth time in the last 10 years that it has participated in the game.

In November, the car brand created House of Hyundai - The Sensory Journey in Soho, London, and in May Hyundai hosted an immersive fan experience for Euro 2016.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger