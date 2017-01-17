HSE Cake promotes Lizzy Pollott to creative director

HSE Cake, Havas Media Group's UK sport and entertainment agency, has announced the promotion of Lizzy Pollott to the role of creative director.

Pollott has been with the agency since 2006, and has lead creative projects for clients such as EA and the ICC. She has also worked alongside other agencies within Havas Media Group, leading campaigns for clients including A+E networks.

Once in the creative director role, Pollott will work with group creative director Simon Moore. The appointment follows a successful year for HSE Cake. The agency reported a profit increase of £1m year-on- year for 2016, following a number of client wins including BBC, Barclaycard and the NBA.

HSE Cake's chief executive officer, Adrian Pettett, said: "I've worked with Lizzy for over a decade and her creative flair and commitment has had a real impact on the agency. After a stellar year for HSE Cake with new wins such as BBC and Barclaycard, as well as high profile campaigns for the likes of Carling, EE and Sony, I'm looking forward to continue working with Lizzy to produce even more great creative."

Pollott said: "I never imagined I would stay in my first agency for over a decade, but the growth and opportunities offered to me at Cake, and now HSE Cake, over the past ten years have meant no two days have ever felt the same. I'm really looking forward to helping our team to grow our brilliant creative sport and entertainment offering."

Last week, Geometry Global announced the appointment of Tom Moore to the newly created position of head of shopper marketing. Also in January, agency Amplify welcomed former Jack Morton creative director Jeavon Smith to its team.

