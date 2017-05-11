Hovis embarks on experiential baking roadshow

The roadshow kicks off today (11 May) at St David's Shopping Centre in Cardiff, where it will welcome guests until 14 May. Hovis will visit six other locations throughout May and June.

Hovis is conducting the tour in a branded 1962 Airstream trailer and guests will be served warm slices of Hovis' wholemeal loaf straight from the oven. The activation will also feature interactive baking demonstrations hosted by a selection of Hovis master bakers, including Colin Lomax who has worked with the brand for 42 years.

After experiencing bread making techniques, visitors can sample warm bread with butter and jam at one of the site’s picnic tables. Hovis is also offering guests the opportunity to have a go at milling wheat on a specially adapted bicycle. In addition, each visitor to the activation can pick up a Hovis 800g wholemeal loaf.

Hannah Vose, senior brand manager at Hovis Ltd, said: "We’re really immersing visitors into the Hovis Wholemeal experience, with the opportunity to touch and knead the dough, inviting them to enjoy the intoxicating aroma of freshly baked loaves and the taste of our delicious wholemeal bread straight from the oven. Hovis has a rich history and we worked closely with Hot Pickle to create an experience that embraces Hovis’ heritage but in a contemporary setting. It’s a great opportunity for visitors to experience the world of Hovis Wholemeal – fun, interactive, informative and extremely tasty."

Andrew St Clair Johnson, partner at Hot Pickle Says; "It’s great to see experiential sitting at the heart of a consumer campaign and to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Hovis team to deliver a big impact, generous and memorable experience."

Having kicked off in Cardiff, the activation will move on to Westfield London shopping centre from 17-21 May, Birmingham's Bullring from 25-28 May, The Briggate in Leeds from 1-4 June, Manchester's Exchange Square from 7-11 June, Westfield Stratford City from 13-18 June and Argyle Street in Glasgow from 22-25 June.

Hot Pickle was appointed by Hovis as the brand's strategic partner for experiential in December last year. In October, Hovis launched a sampling activation at Intu Lakeside in partnership with Dreamworks.

