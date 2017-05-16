House of St Barnabas and Worldwide Festival to host music experience

Gilles Peterson's Worldwide Festival is joining forces with The House of St Barnabas as part of its micro-festival series.

Taking place on 20 May, the event aims to transport the globally-minded musical get-together from the South of France to Soho for one evening only, and marks the third and final festival as part of the House of St Barnabas' 'Festival Embassy' series.

This event exemplifies all the strands of Peterson’s Worldwide ethos, with music from Future Bubblers and Brownswood Recordings, with the performances being live broadcast on Worldwide FM. Head chef Ed Wilson of Peterson’s favourite restaurant in London, Brawn, is working to bring the taste of Séte to the event, with The House of St Barnabas’ head chef Nick Wyborn. The menu will feature oysters, olives, squid, salt cod, radishes and more, along with some samples of natural wines.

Future Bubblers is a brand new expansion of the Peterson and Brownswood music ethos, with a focus on making in-roads into new areas, geeographically and musically across England.The Future Bubblers are joined by Worldwide and Brownswood Recordings DJ’s, with records and merchandise on offertoo. The whole night will be live broadcast on Peterson’s Worldwide FM.

Not-for-profit members’ club, The House of St Barnabas, is a charity and social business that supports people affected by homelessness into sustained work. Tickets can be purchased through a PayitForward scheme.For every ticket bought one will be given to participants or graduates of the House’s Employment Academy.

Last year, artisan gin brand Sipsmith has teamed up with The House of St Barnabas for the launch of its latest pop-up, the Sipsmith Punch House.

