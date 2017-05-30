House of Peroni launches series of floral installations

Beer brand Peroni has unveiled a series of floral installations at the residences of independent bar group Darwin & Wallace.

The residences include No 11 Pimlico Road, No 32 The Old Town, No 1a Duke Street and No 197 Chiswick Fire Station.

No 197 Chiswick Fire Station has worked with the brand to cover its terrace with White Japanese Wisteria, while No 32 The Old Town has created a living wall in its terrace comprised of White Hydrangea Bacopa and Variegated Ivy. More than 576 plants and blooms have been used to give the effect of the wall coming to life.

A floral canopy is suspended from the ceiling at No 1a Duke Street, interweaving Contorted Willow and White Wisteria and floating above bottle vase bouquets on the main table to create a botanical dining experience. The entrance of No 11 Pimlico Road has been embellished with a living wall of more than 400 seasonal potted plants.

Each space has been created by House of Peroni in partnership with Darwin & Wallace bar group, and the designs have been installed by artisan florist Michele Ferriday.

Peroni is currently staging a residency at Somerset House to mark the launch of its new product Peroni Ambra. In March, the brand unveiled an art-themed experience which transported guests to a virtual world.

