House of Peroni to activate at Taste of London

Beer brand Peroni will stage a 'Taste of Italian Summer' experience at Taste of London festival, which takes place from 14-18 June.

The brand will showcase its latest gluten-free offering, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free, within a floral-themed environment.

Visitors to the Peroni stand will be able to sample the new gluten-free product, as well as taste gluten-free-infused cocktails created by the brand's master of taste, Simone Caporale. The brand will also be providing gluten-free nibbles sourced from Italian produce specialists Delitalia, which will aim to complement the taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Peroni has created its new gluten-free offering in a bid to respond to its consumer's needs. The new product will cater for coeliacs and for those choosing to lead a gluten-free lifestyle.

Other brands activating at Taste of London include DS Automobiles, Illy, Mövenpick and Laurent-Perrier.

More: House of Peroni launched a series of floral installations last month, which can be seen at the residences of independent bar group Darwin & Wallace.

Inside Peroni's Italian-themed takeover at Somerset House

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



