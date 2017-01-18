House of Holland teams with Habitat for month-long residency

To celebrate the launch of House of Holland's second interiors collection with design brand Habitat, British fashion designer Henry Holland has taken over a space at The Hoxton, Holborn.

The month-long residency, which opens in March, will feature a limited edition room with designs and artworks from House of Holland’s SS17 collection – Free To Roam. This will include bedding, upholstery and textiles from the brand's latest collection for Habitat.

A launch party will be held to mark the opening and people can also opt to stay in the House of Holland suite for £199 per night, with bookings opening this month.

Henry Holland launched his first interiors collection with Habitat in November 2015. Last October, Habitat transformed its central London store into a pop-up 'light club' for one night only. In January, department store Selfridges hosted a series of fashion shows championing emerging menswear talent.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.