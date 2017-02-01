House & Garden to host festival to mark 70th anniversary

The four-day festival, celebrating 70 years of the magazine, is taking place at Olympia London from 21-24 June and will bring together three existing lifestyle events: Spirit of Summer Fair, The House Fair and Grow London, to create a celebration of summer and stylish living.

Hatta Byng, editor of House & Garden said: "It seems fitting that the House & Garden Festival is launching this year to coincide with the celebrations of our 70th anniversary, bringing so much to see, do and buy for the home and garden. It’s going to be a fun and inspiring four days."

The House & Garden editorial team, including Hatta Byng, will be hosting free seminars and talks across the event, with a timetable offering all-round interior and design inspiration showcasing the industry’s leading experts, offering specialist insight, key design tips and practical advice.

Offering an eclectic mix of over 500 garden, interior and lifestyle brands to explore and shop, hand-selected by an expert team alongside House & Garden, guests to the festival will also be able to enjoy a Mosimann’s pop-up restaurant and two Louis Roederer champagne bars.

'Style Rooms’ and ‘Decorated Spaces’, unique areas designed by professional stylists using their favourite pieces from the array of products available at the festival, will aim to offer inspiration alongside feature gardens.

Conde Nast brand British Vogue celebrated its 100th birthday last year with a pop-up cafe serving specially-created food and drink to mark its centenary. Glamour magazine, also part of Conde Nast, launched a London pop-up last month to bring its #ThePositivityProject to life.

