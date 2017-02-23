Hotel Chocolat plans 'Chocolate Lock-Ins'

Hotel Chocolat is planning 'Chocolate Lock-Ins' to drive customers into stores and to build brand loyalty.

The chocolatier will host 45-minute tasting workshops in selected Hotel Chocolat stores after closing hours in the coming months.

Small VIP groups will be given a glass of Prosecco on arrival with a short introduction about the brand, followed by a chocolate tasting where a Hotel Chocolat host will talk guests through the flavour profile of that week’s chosen focus.

Guests will be given a 'Secret Card', entitling them to £10 off any purchases on the night. They will also receive a mystery envelope containing anything from a free hot chocolate to further discount vouchers.

The events are designed for adults but children are also welcome. The ticket price is £10.

The Lock-Ins form part of the brand's experiential strategy, which is aiming to build an emotional connection with customers and to increase brand loyalty.

Last February Hotel Chocolat launched its first ice cream at the London Coffee Festival.

More: Another retail brand that often creates events to drive people into stores is Ikea, which launched a pop-up DIY restaurant last year. Check it out here: Event TV: The Dining Club by Ikea

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger



