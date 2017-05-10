Hot Pickle announces senior appointments

Hot Pickle has promoted four staff members to senior positions within the agency following a number of new client wins.

Business director Laura Pace has joined the operating board and Jon Panayi has been promoted to head of production. Liam Moriarty is now head of design and Jonno Stenning has become a senior account director.

Co-founder Patrick Hammond said: "All four appointments are richly deserved and testament to their commitment and skill. We feel blessed to have so many talented individuals in the business and these promotions put us in a strong position as we continue to drive the agency forward."

Hot Pickle was recently appointed by Hovis as strategic partner for experiential and in March the agency created a pop-up shop for Hello Fresh.

More: Check out Hot Pickle's 17 predictions for 2017 and also Event TV: The Hot Pickle Story.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.