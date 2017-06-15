Honest to launch pop-up garden

Organic drinks brand Honest will open a pop-up garden on London's Southbank, inspired by the company's commitment to sourcing organic ingredients for its products.

The Honest pop-up garden will be an immersive green sanctuary, offering a range of experiences for guests to enjoy. Each experience will have its own unique flavour, but the connecting concept will be wellbeing and health.

Guests will be able to enjoy yoga sessions as they watch the sunrise over the River Thames, enjoy an organic lunch prepared by street food vendors Savage Salads and take part in a nature-inspired terrarium-making workshop with florist Grace and Thorn.

On 7 July, a series of specialist workshops will take place, including a pilates session with lifestyle blogger Lottie Murphy and a 'Tr(eats)' cookery class where guests can learn how to create a delicious no-bake cheesecake inspired by the Honest drinks' fruit flavours.

The garden will also function as a space for visitors to relax and take photos next to the living floral wall, while they enjoy the Honest drinks range.

More: In April, B&Q staged an 'Open Garden' pop-up, offering Londoners a green space to relax. In March, Marie Curie created a 'Garden of Light' featuring 2,100 handmade daffodils.

