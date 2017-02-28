Honda to showcase future of electrified vehicles at Geneva Motor Show

Automotive brand Honda will showcase a glimpse into the future of electrified vehicles at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, which runs from 9-19 March.

The Honda exhibition stand at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will showcase a trio of Honda vechicles, including the new Honda Civic Type R, which will make its world debut in production form at the show. The Honda NeuV electric concept car will make its Eurpoean show debut, plus the Clarity Fuel Cell vehicle.

Brand experience agency Avantgarde, which was appointed by Honda in 2015, will design and build the exhibition stand and visitor experience around the three vehicles.

Avantgarde managing director, Stuart Bradbury, said: "At this year's Geneva Motor Show, as well as presenting the world debut of the awesome Civic Type R, Honda will be sharing a glimpse into the future of electrified vehicles. Our work with Honda focuses on making these stories as accessible as possible, taking the consumer on this exciting new journey with Honda, unlocking insights into the future of mobility.

"It’s an exciting time for brand experience agencies who work with automotive clients. The relationship between automotive and tech has never been so strong nor the pace of innovation so fierce. This has pushed marketers to challenge the conventional means of engaging consumers at motor shows. With so many brands under one roof the Geneva Motor Show is a hot bed of some of the most challenging and forward-thinking work within the industry today."

More: In January, Honda and Dreamworks Animation teamed up for CES 2017 to showcase an in-vehicle experience using augmented and virtual reality (VR) content.

