Honda to create Challenge Lab for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda is returning to Goodwood Festival of Speed this year with a Challenge Lab activation, featuring hands-on experiences and engaging challenges for guests at the festival.

The Challenge Lab aims to provide an insight into Honda's technical innovations and quirky features which help to give the brand its personality. Honda's stand at the 2017 Goodwood Festival will feature staff dressed as laboratory workers in Honda branded white lab-coats who will guide guests through the activations, each of which will aim to channel the excitement and benefits of owning a Honda product.

To create a fully immersive and branded experience, guests will be tasked with packing the new 2017 Civic using everyday items to total the 478 litre boot, as well as being able to take part in an in-car karaoke experience in a Honda CR-V. There will also be an opportunity for guests to 'feel the force' of the new Civic Type R, with high speed fans blowing in their faces. Finally, festival-goers will have their reaction speeds put to the test as they pit themselves against the new Civic to see if they can recognise traffic signs as fast as the car can.

The Honda off-road area will allow guests over the age of 14 to to experience the thrill of learning to ride a CRF250, guided by world motocross champion, Dave Thorpe, while those with a full bike licence can see how Honda’s Africa Twin performs off-road. In addition, Honda's side-by-side ATV, The Pioneer, will also be up for trial.

Dave Hodgetts, managing director of Honda UK, said: "At Honda, there’s an underlying focus on building products that bring real joy to our customers, so when you’ve got a range that covers everything from generators to jets, there’s a lot of joy to be shared. There’s nowhere else quite like Goodwood that allows us to do that so well – a huge garden party that provides the perfect setting to let people see and try our cars and bikes, giving them the best on-stand experience possible and satisfying their curiosity for the Honda brand."

Renault will also be activating at Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, using the event to celebrate the past, present and future of motorsport.

