Honda activates at RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show

Honda's activation will task TV gardener Danny Clarke with the challenge of creating a nine square-metre vertical installation, made up of 616 plants, in no more than three hours. The design will be based on Clarke's interpretation of Honda's 'Engineering for life' philosophy and he has from 11.30am to 2.30pm today (4 July) to complete the challenge.

Once finished, the installation will stay in place throughout the duration of the show. Clarke will also be appearing at the Honda stand each day of the Flower Show, to meet and mingle with guests.

Honda's stand at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show aims to showcase a a smarter, cleaner and quieter vision for lawn and garden products, and guests will witness Miimo the robotic lawn mower, alongside three more of the latest cordless products.

Steve Morris, head of power products at Honda UK, said: "Danny is perfect for this challenge, having worked with him on a number of projects over the last year, he is also a great fit for the Honda brand – not least because of his friendly, relaxed and down-to-earth manner but also his ability in making gardening accessible and sustainable. Our Engineering for Life philosophy encapsulates our engineering excellence, including outstanding reliability and durability, and Honda’s desire to produce quality, user-friendly products in the most sustainable way. I’m very much looking forward to seeing what Danny’s interpretation of this is."

