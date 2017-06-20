Holiday Inn launches family-themed summer event series

Hotel brand Holiday Inn has launched its 'Summer of Smiles' programme in the US this month, featuring scholastic events targeting children and families.

Holiday Inn's 'Summer of Smiles' marks the first time the brand has delivered this kind of activation. Events are taking place within Holiday Inn hotels, and include scholastic events designed to get kids reading.

The brand has teamed up with children's book publisher Scholastic to stage 'Character Breakfasts' with well-known characters such as Clifford the Big Red Dog and Geronimo Stilton. Kids can meet and take photos with the characters, as well as take part in craft activities.

A Total Solar Eclipse viewing party will take place on 21 August, offering guests a chance to watch the first eclipse in America in nearly 100 years. Kids and families can learn about space with the 'Magic School Bus Presents: Our Solar System' book, as they watch the eclipse take place. Holiday Inn is also delivering a 'Lending Library', allowing children to borrow a book to read during their stay at the hotel.

Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix show Stranger Things, will act as the Holiday Inn's kid ambassador throughout the events series, and will be hosting one of the brand's in-hotel "Summer of Smiles" events. Matarazzo will interact with guests, as well as helping to bring the programme to life on social media.

