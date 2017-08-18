Hendrick's stages subterranean garden experience

Hidden below street level, the Hendrick's Surreptitious Subterranean Summertime Garden, which opened this month, is located at the Victorian-inspired Worship Street Whistling Shop and runs until 9 September.

The venue has been transformed into a garden with outdoor decor, with the garden theme also visible in the cocktails, which are served in wheelbarrows and watering cans.

The menu will change over the summer, with examples of cocktails including ‘The Garden of Wonder and Unusual Flowers,’ inspired by Hendrick’s cucumber and rose petal infusions, while other variants will be vegetable and nature themed.

Hendrick's is also staging a series of masterclasses as part of the experience.

Last summer, Hendrick's unveiled a double-decker bus disguised as a giant cucumber to provide the answer to Londoners' travel woes. The brand also teamed up with Mr Fogg's last year to take over the Mayfair venue's outdoor area with a botanical garden throughout the warmer months.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.