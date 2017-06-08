Hendrick's to host 'cucumber hour'

The activation, taking place on 14 June from 5pm to 8pm, is in celebration of World Cucumber Day. The gin maker has partnered with select Young’s, Balls Brothers and Alchemist bars and pubs across the UK to facilitate the unorthodox transaction. The bars will accept bona fide cucumbers of any species as currency – or 'bar tender'– in exchange for a Hendrick’s & Tonic during the world’s first dedicated ‘Cucumber Hour’.

The initiative follows on from a scientific experiment carried out by Hendrick’s Gin with cucumber scientist Graham Brown of the University of Sydney to quantify the true sensitivity of cucumbers. The green subjects grew larger and juicier as a result of unconventional caring methods, revealing they love rock music, loathe jazz, have a liking for the smell of dill and taste sweeter if swaddled in mini sleeping bags.

The last three months have seen green-fingered fans across the globe initiate a bond with their own cucumbers in similarly peculiar ways to cultivate them in readiness for World Cucumber Day - an annual celebration of the inimitable green fruit and its virtues.

Duncan McRae, Hendrick’s global ambassador said: "For many years now Hendrick’s has sought to elevate the many enigmatic qualities of the unassuming cucumber, due to the role it plays in our most unusual gin alongside the Bulgarian rose. Mr Brown’s research illustrates that plants are intelligent and responsive. It means humans can have a deep and meaningful relationship with our most prominent infusion and preferred garnish – the cucumber. At Hendrick’s we have been dreaming of late of a wondrous world where individuals can swap the green of cash for the green of a cucumber."

Last summer, Hendrick's unveiled a double-decker bus disguised as a giant cucumber to provide the answer to Londoners' travel woes. The brand also teamed up with Mr Fogg's last year to take over the Mayfair venue's outdoor area with a botanical garden throughout the warmer months.

