HelloFresh opens pop-up shop in London

HelloFresh has selected its most popular recipes, out of an archive of more than 5,000, to sell at the pop-up, all of which can be cooked in around 30 minutes.
Rupert Pick, co-founder of Hot Pickle, said: "The first 100 people to post a picture of themselves at the HelloFresh pop-Up and tag @hellofreshuk will win a free meal kit. Plus anyone purchasing an item from the pop-up will be in with the chance to enter an on-pack competition to win a money-can’t-buy foodie trip to Florence for two people. The lucky winner will spend the weekend in a traditional Italian Villa being taught the secrets of Tuscan cuisine by an Italian chef and sampling the delights of the local flavours and traditional delicacies. The HelloFresh Pop-Up will also be serving refreshing Seedlip & FeverTree mocktails."
Ian Marsh, managing director of HelloFresh, added: "As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, the launch of our first retail space marks an exciting time for the business. We are responding to the fact that our customers have said they would like the flexibility of being able to pick up our recipe kits on their way home. Now hungry Londoners can ‘Pick and Go’ whilst supporting The Felix Project, a charity very close to our hearts, at the same time."
HelloFresh launched in the UK in November 2012 and currently operates in nine territories including the US, Germany and Australia. Last month alone it served more than 850,000 subscribers globally.
