Heinz opens pop-up cafés in Ireland

Heinz Beans has opened two pop-up cafés in Ireland to mark the 50th anniversary of the brand's 'Beanz Meanz Heinz' slogan.

The Cork pop-up, which opened yesterday (2 May) at Ali's Kitchen in Rory Gallagher Place and which is running until 7 May, follows a pop-up staged in Dublin last week, from 24-30 April. The café offers several sessions spread over breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is able to seat up to 25 diners at any one time.

Dishes for breakfast include wraps or bread bowls with baked beans, Irish pork sausage, bacon and chives or scrambled eggs with baked beans, while lunch features bread or baked potatoes with chorizo and baked bean cassoulet or chilli con carne. For dinner, guests can feast on sausage and baked bean cassoulet, baked bean and chorizo huevos rancheros or roasted whole peppers, mushroom and baked bean cassoulet.

All dishes are free, with Heinz asking diners to pay for their meal by sharing a picture with the hashtag #HeinzBeanz50.

The Ireland activation follows a similar one held in London in March and April, with a baked bean pop-up hosted within the food hall at Selfridges' Oxford Street store. In January, Heinz hid tins of soup in 'break in case of emergency' cases in London and other major UK cities, offering a warming surprise to commuters across the UK as winter set in.

