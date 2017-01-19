Heinz hides 'emergency soup' in London

Heinz is hiding tins of soup in 'break in case of emergency' cases in London and other major UK cities throughout the winter season.

The activation, with the cases containing a free can of Heinz cream of tomato soup, kicked off in London this week and aims to offer a warming surprise to commuters across the UK as winter sets in. Throughout soup season, Heinz will be popping up in the coldest cities and towns across the UK to surprise consumers. The activation, devised with agency Golin, is running from now until March.

Commuters are being encouraged to fight the freeze by ‘breaking’ the glass to enjoy a winter warm-up. The emergency soup boxes have been created following research showing that 75 per cent of Brits say nothing beats a winter chill like a hot bowl of soup. As temperatures plummet across the country, Heinz is expecting sales of soup to surge as people reach for winter warmers. In anticipation, Kitt Green, the Heinz soup production factory in Wigan, is despatching nine million cans of soup over the next week alone. It is estimated that Heinz will sell over 20 million cans in January and typically, Heinz says it sees a five per cent increase in demand for every degree drop during the soup season (October- March).

Shane Shortman from Heinz Soups said: ''Nothing beats the cold like a warm bowl of soup. With Britain feeling the Arctic freeze, we wanted to share the love and help Londoners stay cosy with the ultimate comfort food: Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup. We will continue to surprise the coldest places in the UK throughout the winter months, so keep your eyes peeled!''

Barbecue brand Weber launched a series of 'winter warmer' Grill Academy courses last year, offering practical and hands-on experience with both gas and charcoal barbecues as well as a range of top Weber accessories. Artisan gin brand Sipsmith is hosting a hot gin experience for the winter months, in conjunction with London's Ham Yard Hotel.

