Heineken launches Heineken Hall at Wilderness Festival

Beer brand Heineken is launching a speakeasy experience at Wilderness Festival, which will incorporate speed dating, stand-up comedy and DJ sets.

The Heineken Hall is appearing at Wilderness Festival, which kicks off today (3 August) and runs until 6 August.

During the day, Heineken Hall will host a speed dating activation where guests are encouraged to share their favourite song, and what it means to them, with other attendees, while those looking for a more energetic experience can learn some new moves with the Sugar Push Dance Troupe.

For the speed dating activation, Heineken is partnering with The Human Library, a not-for-profit organisation that uses conversation to challenge stereotypes. Every ‘book’ in The Human Library in in fact a real person with an extraordinary background – people involved include street sleepers, refugees, transgender and those with life-changing illnesses. They are onsite to provide conversation, debate and a chance to find common ground.



At night, the hall will offer stand-up comedy, alongside sets from the from the Heineken Hall in-house band which is comprised of residents from London jazz bar Ronnie Scotts. There will also be a special set from the Mystery Jets.

More: Arm & Hammer is also activating at Wilderness Festival, bringing an apothecary tent which will host scientific experiments. Veuve Clicquot is bringing a hyperrealism experience to the festival, inviting guests to reconnect with nature through the creative lens of technology, music and performance.

