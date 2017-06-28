Heathrow launches gin and tonic T-bags

Heathrow's T-bags use botanicals inspired by three of the airport’s top 10 destinations, and have been produced to celebrate the airport's eight-week-long Gin Festival.

The USA G&T-bag combines red berries, hibiscus and apple for a sweet and rich taste; Sweden's ‘Rose Jasmine’ flavour aims to create soft floral aromas; and the India G&T-bag has a sweet, sour and spicy fusion of lemon, orange, black pepper and cardamom. Each bag is designed to compliment a different style of gin.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport will be able to purchase the limited edition tea-bags with bottles of British gins throughout the period of the festival. The festival gives passengers the opportunity to enjoy exclusive gin cocktails, try samples and learn more about their favourite gins from onsite experts.

Chris Annetts, retail and service proposition director at Heathrow, said: "Gin is a quintessentially British drink and a really popular choice with our passengers and the Gin Festival is a great way to celebrate this fantastic spirit. We hope to bring people closer to some unique and exciting experiences with the unrivalled range of gin brands across our restaurants, bars and in World Duty Free stores."

More: Also on 1 July, Dingle Gin will be staging a gin and tonic party in east London.

World Gin Day: Three of the best activations

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.







